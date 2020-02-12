Web Panel Width Groups
RoryIsNotACabbage
It would be good to have multiple grouped width options, so that as well as separate width you can select set to width group 1 or set to width group 2 etc.
I am posting here just to say that I'd like to be able to drag the size of my custom web panels to whatever width I want, even if its the entire width of the browser. Some sites that I use Web panels for (like Feedly) need lots of width....
Pesala Ambassador
