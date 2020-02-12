@Pesala yeah, some others worked. What's weird about the edit is there is no underline in menu. The B is underlined it just doesn't launch that menu. The F in File is underlined but it launches another extension for me, one I occasionally do use but generally mouse it instead.

Ctrl-F1 is not my cheat sheet, and it doesn't show the shortcuts defined for extensions anyway, which is why I initially was unsure what was going on with Alt-B. Although I've got two shortcuts assigned to the cheat sheet, I rarely actually use it. I've got an Excel workbook where I keep information on what I've assigned to various actions. I did create a few lists, ones mirroring the breakdown that Vivaldi uses (Window, View, Page, Tab) but I find a different grouping more intuitive (Tabs Management, UI & Navigation, Panels, Content & Features).

The most useful worksheet for me, however, is the chart. It's just an easier way for me to visualize how I've organized my shortcuts, the associations between different actions such that certain types of shortcuts have meaning. Like Ctrl-Shift- being used for panel actions, adding Shift makes the reverse action happen (e.g. Close Tab, Reopen Tab, the typical cycle through tabs - shift reverses), adding Alt will do a related but different action (e.g. Close Tab, Close Other Tabs). Some actions get grouped around a letter but using different modifiers (e.g. all three various mute actions happen on some kind of M shortcut).

So I print that chart out and tape it to the mantle that's above my desk. I do that with lots of cheat sheets. I've got 3 diagrams of my keyboard showing what is defined for each key in the various layers (soon to be 4 once I compile this new firmware I've been working on). I can do most of that stuff without referencing the sheets, but some of the less frequently used ones are helpful, and I definitely rely upon it for a few days after compiling a new layout. Plus, with no labels on any of the keys and a very different looking keyboard than people are used to, that helps my fiancée when she needs to work at my desk.

Sorry, I got sidetracked there and rambled a bit. Keyboards are just too much fun. Glad I wasn't going crazy about Alt-P... that change must have happened in the past few months, sometime after October.