Detailed view/management of autofill data
-
KSB Ambassador
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/44050/autofill-form-data/4
See thread.
Basically: chrome allows you to check all kinds of autofill form data and delete entries from a list (an old address or phone number for example). Vivaldi's closest thing to this is autologin data which isn't really in the same ballpark as it's only usernames and passwords AND is per website.
Just something I came across as missing since my conversation to full-time Vivaldi.
-
KSB Ambassador
@Gwen-Dragon
Settings -> Autofill
There's 3 sections: payment info, passwords, addresses and more
I don't see something quite like this in V
-
mib2berlin
@KSB
Hi paste chrome://settings in address field and you get all settings Chrome like.
Many settings are not implemented to the Vivaldi settings UI, this went step by step.
Cheers, mib
-
-
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/79386/show-and-edit-autofill-entries-in-vivaldi-settings-ui Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
-