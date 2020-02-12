I want old tab switcher design
Since the design of Tab Switcher design was changed like the photo below, I can't see the thumbnails of the webpages. I want old Tab Switcher design. Please let us to choose the design of Tab Switcher.!!
(If we can already choose the design of Tab Switcher, please reply.)
madiso Translator
There are some ways this could be enabled by Chromium:
- Do you have any accessibility services or features enabled in the system? That could enable this layout.
- I don't see you have it, but Android (Go Edition) should also have this design.
- See if flag chrome://flags/#enable-accessiblity-tab-switcher exists for you (doesn't in v80), if so - disable it
If nothing else helps, try reinstalling Vivaldi.
So this is not how it is supposed to work? Because it switched for me tom rendering the trash, cloud and private tabs icon useless for me. This guy also seems to have the same issue: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/44440/horizontal-tab-switcher-enabled-unable-to-access-synced-tabs
Hm, I reinstalled Vivaldi and this is fixed. I lost all my settings though (I did not know that would happen). I also had some button remapping apps activated and I turned them off (they required some accessibility settings) and I used a custom display size, so i am not sure what fixed it. The custom display size does not seem to be it though as I enabled it back and the tab switcher still works.
Howeverm the line-based Tab Switcher makes the icons for private, cloud and trashed tabs inaccessible - is that a known bug?
