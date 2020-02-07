Set Default Speed Dial Folder
Currently users have the ability to setup separate Speed Dial folders with different bookmarks, which is great.
What would be even more beneficial is to change the default Speed Dial folder that opens when opening a new tab. Whether that is by dragging the folder group to the far left when in a new tab to change order, or by using the last selected folder, or an option in the settings menu, or something else.
Either way, being able to switch what default presents when opening a new tab between themed Speed Dial folders like Work, Home, School, Hobbies, etc. would make navigation a faster and a little better experience.
@JohnRiggs You can rearrange the Speed Dial folders using the Bookmarks Panel or the Bookmarks Manager. Select manual sorting, then make sure the folder you want as the default is above the other Speed Dial folders in the list.
This is not a solution if you want to make "Work" folder Speed Dial by default at working PC and standart Speed Dial by default at other devices.
By the way, Vivaldi for Android remembers the last used Speed Dial, as opposed to the PC, unfortunately.
Remembering last used Speed Dial on Vivaldi desktop also would be nice. It will allow staying in "work mode" or "home mode" once Speed Dial has been selected on a given PC...
I do agree, that would be a very nice feature.