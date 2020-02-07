Currently users have the ability to setup separate Speed Dial folders with different bookmarks, which is great.

What would be even more beneficial is to change the default Speed Dial folder that opens when opening a new tab. Whether that is by dragging the folder group to the far left when in a new tab to change order, or by using the last selected folder, or an option in the settings menu, or something else.

Either way, being able to switch what default presents when opening a new tab between themed Speed Dial folders like Work, Home, School, Hobbies, etc. would make navigation a faster and a little better experience.