Eadorimthryth
I only use the window tab and completely hide the Tab Bar, but I'm really missing some options there when right clicking on a tab besides the frequently requested "drag and drop tabs between different Vivaldi windows.
These are:
- Move tab to
- Hibernate Background Tabs
- Close Other Tabs
- New Tab Stack
Pesala Ambassador
That is already there, but as with the Tab Bar, you first have to select the tabs to create a tab-stack.
Move tab to
Only makes sense if the Window Panel includes other Windows, in which case D&D would be easier in any case.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
