toggle ui mode at startup
-
Hi,
the ui mode is really cool. I d´like to have it enable by default at startup.
Thanks
-
Pesala Ambassador
@parisni My experience is that Vivaldi starts up with the last used setting. I have a dual monitor setup. If I toggle UI on my primary monitor but not on my secondary monitor, then exit and restart, the same settings are applied.
-
@Pesala I cannot reproduce your behavior. Every vivaldi new window need a ctrl-f11 to toggle ui in my context.
I am using vivaldi on linux
-
Pesala Ambassador
@parisni Please see How to Report a Bug
This link is now on the Help menu, Report a Bug.
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-