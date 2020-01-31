-
sungmin7062
The Samsung browser has a scroll to top button, which makes it easier to go to the top of the site while reading a web page.
It would be convenient to have this feature in Vivaldi.
-
It should also work as a scroll to bottom button.
-
fcoarias Ambassador
Tapping the current tab to scroll to the top would be a nice feature too. I agree that a floating button to scroll to the top and bottom is necessary, just like Opera does it.,
-
For those who haven't seen it, Opera puts a button on top of the slider, if you are scrolling up it will be a go to top button and of course go to bottom when scrolling down. Yes, it is neat and only shown for a couple of seconds after scrolling (and does not obstruct your view otherwise). Of course, you should also be able to grab the slider and drag it where you want in any app, so the button isn't totally necessary.
-
Absolutely. I'm new to Vivaldi , but I've been a long-time user of Samsung Internet Browser. The scroll-to-top/down button is something I can't live without. Vivaldi seems fine to me. It would be nearly perfect if that button were enabled
-
As a possible variant, you can use the ChromeXt mod and this script:
https://greasyfork.org/en/scripts/501625-scroll-to-top-button
It looks like this:
In my opinion, it even fits into the general style of the browser.
-
sunsetblvd
I can't believe such an essential feature is missing in this otherwise great browser...for a very long time.