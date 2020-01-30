Hardware Media Key Handling
matiasmovie
Hardware Media Key Handling checkbox in options
I have problem with volume control becouse when I stop youtube movie then mute sound in my system.
Trying to get this upvoted. I know a lot of people really dislike the combination of Volume and playback options. I mean, in almost all videos there is already that? Totally useless feature for lots of people. I know it can be disabled by disabling the "Hardware Media Key Handling" flag ... so making an option for it would be logical
