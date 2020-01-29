Open folder location from Bookmarks search
When searching for bookmarks and I find a folder, then I want exit the search and go to this folder, but I'm not totally sure where it was located, because it was in a subfolder. Wouldn't it be better with a context menu action to exit the search and go to that folder? An "open folder location" feature, like Windows 10 file search has.
Pesala Ambassador
@vvuser Right-click on the Bookmarks Panel, and select Settings, Tree-style search.
@Pesala Already have enabled tree-style search. Still it can be hard to see the location if it's very nested folder. Also you have to memorize the path. And for folders with many subfolders you have to find that folder. It would be so easier if there was a feature that could take me to that folder.
I was going to make a feedback post exactly about this, but I'll instead just necro this one.
Searching for nested folders is basically useless. The folder shows up but there's nothing you can do from there. You can't click on the folder to open it or jump to it, and if you quit the search you're back to square one.
luagwoandersch
request from 2018 on the same topic https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/28972/keep-current-bookmark-selected-after-cancelling-tree-search
