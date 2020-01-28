A status bar toggle on the panel as a companion to the panel toggle on the status bar would add flexibility to the overall interface. Either interface (panel or status bar) could quickly enable the other which would also allow a quick way to switch between the two.

This would make quickly streamlining the interface to only show what you need with no more than two clicks. It would also work great with the thin 'Panel Toggle' option enabled.

It compliments a mouse-heavy workflow, so implementation as an option might make the most sense.

What do you guys think?