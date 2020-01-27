Drop-Down menu in Speeddial
Pesala Ambassador
@RayAlpha Your screenshot looks like the Bookmarks Bar. If so, this request already exists:
A Former User
@Pesala It's the speed dial top bar in an earlier Viv version (see the square logo). But the request really exists, even by the same author.
@Pesala yeah, that's what you get when you set the speed dial attribute on multiple bookmarks folders. I've got a handful as well. As @potmeklecbohdan notes too, this is a duplicate request. I see it add a kind of nice to have, though I'd prefer the dropdown to be activated by click and hold rather than mouseover.
However, multiple speed dials solved my problem of not wanting to have to navigate through a folder in my main speed dial. There are other things that I think would improve usability before this feature so I haven't voted for it. I'd rather the time be spent on the complex task of responding to the back button on the mouse if changes are coming to the speed dial.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
