Don't put margin above the tab row in the maximised window.
-
vivaldiadmin
Vertical screen space is so limited on today's wide monitors, every pixel counts. Remove the margin row when the window is maximised. Google Chrome already works this way.
The margin is may be for dragging the maximised window into smaller window in certain situations when there is no empty space in the tab row. But for that there could be other ways. Like dragging the [V] icon on the left, or double clicking and dragging from the tab. Doubling clicking on the title bar is already a convention on Windows to restore a maximised window, so there is nothing weird there.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@vivaldiadmin This is already done.
Settings, Tabs, Remove Tab Spacing in Maximized Windows.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-