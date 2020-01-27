Vertical screen space is so limited on today's wide monitors, every pixel counts. Remove the margin row when the window is maximised. Google Chrome already works this way.

The margin is may be for dragging the maximised window into smaller window in certain situations when there is no empty space in the tab row. But for that there could be other ways. Like dragging the [V] icon on the left, or double clicking and dragging from the tab. Doubling clicking on the title bar is already a convention on Windows to restore a maximised window, so there is nothing weird there.