Add asynchronous DNS optional function for bookmark URL
-
In use, we often encounter some websites with slow access speed or fake death. After changing DNS, the problem will be alleviated. Occasionally I found that the open source software aria2 has added similar functions, which can solve such problems. I don't know whether Vivaldi can also add similar functions. As far as I know, there is no browser with similar functions.
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-