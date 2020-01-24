Hi @Pesala and all Vivaldi Ambassadors!

First of all, let me just say that Vivaldi is a masterpiece of software engineering which has demonstrably made my life better in terms of organization and productivity.

Secondly, I found this feature request from a few years ago, and I wholeheartedly agree that being able to paste an image from the clipboard would be a significant efficiency improvement for doing image-intensive note-taking tasks, like for example documenting software outside of Vivaldi

While the feature may not be high-priority, why NOT queue for development something like 'Native Clipboard Image Support'?

As justification, this messaging app supports native clipboard image pasting, as do countless tens of thousands of other software interfaces.

In conclusion, Vivaldi is so feature-rich that the lack of this simple feature seems conspicuous by omission.

Thanks for your consideration

Brandon W Nichols