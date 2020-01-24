Copy/Paste Images Into Notes
Something that would be very useful to me for gathering a collection of images would be to be able to paste them from the clipboard into a note as an attachment... rather than having to save and then upload it.
Pesala Ambassador
@Sillvva Did you notice the icon to take a screenshot?
Just display the image in a tab and take a screenshot of it.
I guess that would work, though it might not be full size.
datdinhquoc
Do people face the same issue that i'm facing, the pasted images in notes are not synchronised, they don't show up on other computers.
mib2berlin
@datdinhquoc
Hi and yes, this is by design.
Imagine how many images Vivaldi has to host on there servers?
Even Google cut there image cloud because it is to expensive for them.
Cheers, mib
Hi @Pesala and all Vivaldi Ambassadors!
First of all, let me just say that Vivaldi is a masterpiece of software engineering which has demonstrably made my life better in terms of organization and productivity.
Secondly, I found this feature request from a few years ago, and I wholeheartedly agree that being able to paste an image from the clipboard would be a significant efficiency improvement for doing image-intensive note-taking tasks, like for example documenting software outside of Vivaldi
While the feature may not be high-priority, why NOT queue for development something like 'Native Clipboard Image Support'?
As justification, this messaging app supports native clipboard image pasting, as do countless tens of thousands of other software interfaces.
In conclusion, Vivaldi is so feature-rich that the lack of this simple feature seems conspicuous by omission.
Thanks for your consideration
Brandon W Nichols
Pesala Ambassador
@bwnichols This simple feature currently has zero votes after nearly three years. You can be the first to add your vote.
Vote for the first post if you haven't already done so. (Voting again will remove your vote).
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
