required confirmation of deletion of the bookmark and the bookmark folder
hi,
it would be good if the user had to confirm the deletion of the bookmark and the bookmark folder. many times it happened to me that I accidentally deleted them and as far as I know, this action can not be undone.
Libor
Pesala Ambassador
@theimer Deleted bookmarks and folders can simply be dragged out of the Trash Bin back to wherever you want them to be.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
