Ability to Drag Images Horizontally to my Desktop
HeinrichCorneliusAgrippa
I have only recently started using Vivaldi, and while I will agree that it is a better browser than Chrome, I still have a few gripes with it. It bothers me that I'm not able to drag images from my browser to my desktop horizontally. Even though this is fairly trivial, I would still like to be able to do it.
@HeinrichCorneliusAgrippa Hello and welcome to Vivaldi.
I just tried and it worked by "cheating" a bit (see below by clicking on the small arrow).
Could you please give a bit more details about what you'd like to have precisely? (I couldn't do the drag and drop 100% horizontally but it worked by dragging the image by going a bit up or a bit down - it's maybe that real horizontal gesture that you're looking for, can you confirm?)
