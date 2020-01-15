disable search from address bar
I'd like an option to disable search from address bar. Every time I misspell an address it takes me to search results.
But how would you search then? There isn't really any secondary option
stardepp Translator
@stardepp You can get that screen in the Android browser? I think your suggestion only applies to the desktop versions of Vivaldi.
stardepp Translator
@Gort Sorry, I overlooked that the subject was Vivaldi android.
ImaginaryFreedom
@archstone said in disable search from address bar:
But how would you search then? There isn't really any secondary option
I'd actually support this change, I have always hated this "feature", whether on desktop or mobile.
A dedicated search UI could be implemented. It wouldn't need to take up permanent space like it does on a desktop browser., It could be invoked with a gesture or long press on something, or use the existing multi-"tab" UI where the trash, bookmarks etc live.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
