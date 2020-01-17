Adjustable Tab Cycler Width
Please can we have the pop up tab bar list to be adjustable.
@Sparrows Do you mean the closed tabs dropdown?
The tab-cycler, that window I would like to be able to re-sizable.
@Sparrows Please edit your thread title to make it clearer. Maybe something like this:
Allow Tab Cycler to be Resized
- If you enable Display Tab Cycler as List it will expand to fit most of the window, then it gets a scroll bar.
- If you disable Display Cycler as List it will display as many Tab Previews as will fit inside the window width.
Your feature description should make it clear what you want to happen when there are more Tab Previews than will fit.
@Pesala I didn't use the correct words for the feature I was referring too.
Otherwise I would like to see the tab-cycler window to be resize-able.
@Sparrows Then please edit your post to fix the title and improve the description so that everyone is on the same page.
