Overlay link info when status bar shown
A Former User
This may sound a bit strange, but I think there should be an option to show the status bar, but have link (& maybe also zoom) info as overlay.
Not that I would need it now, but people are different and I think it should be here at least as a suggestion.
Maybe this could be treated as a subrequest of customisable toolbars, but the FR doesn't seem to offer such a thing.
@potmeklecbohdan strange indeed, if the status bar is shown, you don't want the link info in it but somewhere else?
(+) = in confidence again.
Editing:
@potmeklecbohdan Like this: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24154/show-link-info-as-a-tooltip ?
@potmeklecbohdan
Taking in consideration my "up" in confidence, what have you to say to @LonM ?
A Former User
@LonM No, this is to keep it at the bottom, but out of the status bar (strange, I know, but what's the world w/o strange things?).
@potmeklecbohdan I understand what you mean now.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
