Decrease required precision to drag a tab inside a stack
-
Hi,
It seems to me that it's not always really easy to add a tab into a stack by dragging it.
Either it goes on the left of the stack or on its right, eventually, it goes inside.
I think the precision required is too much. It could be handy to increase the threshold.
Is it just me? ;p
What do you think about it?
Best regards
-
I experience the same. You have to grab the left edge of the tab if you want to stack it on a tab that is left of your current tab, or you have to grab the right edge if you want to stack onto a tab that is located light of the current tab in the tab bar. Otherwise, especially if you gab the tab in the middle, it gets hard to do it.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@l0f4r0 Please vote for the existing request: Make Stacking Tabs Quicker
I don't have any difficulty stacking tabs.
-
@Gwen-Dragon : I suppose you meant "decrease the stacking drop delay"
Thanks for the suggestion, it helps as I know quicker if stack is ok or not.
@jumpsq : thank you as well. It's a nice tip.
Then it's not so problematic now even if not totally perfect
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-