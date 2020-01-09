Hello!

I'd like to start off by saying that I have no idea if this would be liked by anyone other then me.

I use tab stacking in Vavaldi to separate similar tabs that usually have something in common. When you hover over the tab stack you can see the previews for each individual tab in the expanded view, so it seems a little redundant to use the preview of the active page in the stack as the thumbnail in the tab column/bar. It would make my navigation so much faster if i could replace the preview in the tab column/bar with a custom thumbnail, so I could look at and quickly register which group of tabs it is. I usually have 5-10 distinct tab stacks at once.

Basically, a custom thumbnail that screams the theme of my tab stack so I can know immediately where to go. The tab stack renaming is very helpful already, but reading through 10 tab stacks takes time, and this would streamline my work flow. My job currently involves a large quantity and variety of websites so navigating through them quickly is key.

I'd love to hear if anyone else thinks this is a good idea, or it they have any other suggestions for speeding up workflows of this kind.

Thanks!

Parker