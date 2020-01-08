Ui Requests.
Hello,
I have some feature requests for the ui.
- The first one is related to the bookmark/notes panel. When I click the button the panel is coming from the right of the screen. It is inconsistent.Can you please make it to appear from the left side of the screen. This way it will be consistent with the desktop browser and also with the button possition.
- Can you please add the ability to move the V bitton to the bottom? On my huawei mate 20 pro it is difficult to be reached. There are phones with bigger displays also.
- Can you please add an option to make the top and the bottom.toolbars always visible?
- Please add an option to be able to set the user agent manually. Some sites are still openning the mobile version eventough the desktop is selected. Even here with the desktop switch on the site was rendered as an ugly mobile view and I was not able to submit my post. I switched to mobile to be able to post it. The same issue is present also in Opera so it is possible that this is the Chomium issue. In Firefox everything is OK. All the desktop sites are rendered properly. But it lacks the permanent desktop mode setting.
- Make the V menu pretier. It is ugly like the Chome menu. Unconvinient list. A grid will be better.
