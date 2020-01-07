Options for the active pane border highlight thickness and color...
For tiled pages, the active pane border highlight is too thin, which sometimes makes it hard to see which pane is active. Also, if we have our theme's "highlight" color set to white, it is impossible to see the active pane border highlight against white pages. Therefore, please add options for the active pane border highlight thickness and color.
[bug reported VB-62045]
