Since Vivaldi caters for privacy, it is important not to put users at risk by default.

Therefore, I suggest making the DRM (Widevine) work like HTML5 permissions do - ask for permission on every site before running and show an icon if it does.

Also, for the sake of disk space and privacy preservation, do download it to the browser only once the user has accepted it for any site.

Inspired by Firefox (though I don't suggest using a yellow bar for that, just make it look the same as other permissions)