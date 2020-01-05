Fast Forward as fallback for "go to next page"
Most of the time when I'm considering to use fast forward, I'm at the head of a tab's history, which means that the "Go to next page" button does nothing anyway.
Thus, as "go to next page" is somewhat similar to "fast forward", but far better accessible (fast forward doesn't even have a default keyboard shortcut), it would be great to have fast forward as an alternative/fallback for "go to next page".
Pesala Ambassador
@jhammers This seems to be the same as Fast Forward Link Selection
A Former User
@Pesala No, this would change function of forward when there's no forward history (the user hasn't used back) to be the same as next.
madiso Translator
Seems like a clever idea, but should only work when the normal fast forward doesn't exist in the toolbar and it should change the icon too.
Pesala Ambassador
@potmeklecbohdan I thought the idea was to go to the next page in a multipage thread.
I notice that the spacebar seems to work much better than before for this function than it used to.
