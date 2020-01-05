Resume download {after reopening session}
I am confused that there is no such request, but apparently the last request was in one of the old threads.
I want to be able to resume ongoing downloads after restarting vivaldi. Instead, right now they are just removed when they did not finish before.
modedit added more info to title
Pesala Ambassador
@jumpsq The feature request is already there: Automatically Restart Stopped Downoads.
@Pesala That one is certainly related, but not the same. I do not mind manual interaction when resuming a download. I just want to be able to download a file over multiple sessions instead of having it thrown when closing my session.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
