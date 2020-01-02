Add the ability to control Javascript per site
-
poopooracoocoo
The source code for this (and some other cool stuff) is available from Bromite bromite.org is the link
-
madiso Translator
The mentioned feature is available in this patch: https://github.com/bromite/bromite/blob/master/build/patches/Always-show-site-settings-for-cookies-javascript-and-ads.patch
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
Allowing and blocking javascript on a per site basis is vital. Would really like to see this.
edit: just realized we can set exceptions per site in settings, would still be useful to have this in the addressbar dropdown like sound, but it's already possible.
-
ImaginaryFreedom
@luetage said in Add the ability to control Javascript per site:
edit: just realized we can set exceptions per site in settings, would still be useful to have this in the addressbar dropdown like sound, but it's already possible.
Unfortunately this feature doesn't appear to work properly. At least for me.
I just made a post about it.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@ImaginaryFreedom I have it set for a couple of sites and it hasn’t failed yet. Would you mind sharing an example domain where this doesn’t work?
-
Is there any up to date solution to this? The github link abouve is dead and I dont want to patch my browser. I tried "quick jS switch" as extension but was not sure whether it works. I'd love to have some native solution. Any Ideas?