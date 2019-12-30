@gschwarz Ever since Tab browsing become the dominant GUI in modern browser, confusion about closing a tab/window have become a common problem. Basically now there are 2 different closing method we have to deal with: "Close Window" & "Close Tab".

I think it's best to adopting "Tab browsing" mentality & start using Ctrl +W or setup a simple Mouse Gesture to close tab. And then do as @Pesala suggest enabled the Close Window warning function. After all, IMHO tab browsing is superior over the old window browsing method, once you get used to it you won't want to dealing with a bunch of windows via the task bar.



However, if you really want to cling on to the old window browsing method, you can install extensions to alter Vivaldi's tab browsing behavior:

https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/new-tab-new-window/dndlcbaomdoggooaficldplkcmkfpgff

https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/tab-less/mdndkociaebjkggmhnemegoegnbfbgoo



If you want to try adopting tab browsing method, but without the obstructive tabbar taking up precious display space, you can try mod that hide the tabbar when you don't need it.

CSS mod for autohide vertical tabbar:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/212592

https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/314150

Mod for hiding tabbar during single tab:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/252497

Hope these suggestions r helpful to u.

Happy New Year!