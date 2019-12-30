Opening as new window instead of new tab
On MacOS (but probably applicable to other desktop OS as well) I unmarked "display tab bar". The feature behaves exactly as I want, and this is in fact one big plus over Firefox where such a feature is not available.
One drawback though is that when I close the window with the mouse, all tabs are closed, not just the one currently displayed. While this is correct behavior, it is still annoying.because the other tabs are not visible at that moment.
In my opinion the beat way around that dilemma (which poses only to people who chose to switch off the tab bar) in my opinion would be to always open tabs as new windows, i.e. not to have any tabs at all.
So I would love to see a feature "open tabs as new windows". I think it should be easy to implement since it shouldn't require any further new logic, and it would not break things; and those who don't like tabs could easily avoid them that way.
Alternatively a tab bar that only shows up when there is more that one tab in a windows would also be nice.
Pesala Ambassador
@gschwarz Have you tried Settings, General, Show Close Window Confirmation Dialogue?
@gschwarz Ever since Tab browsing become the dominant GUI in modern browser, confusion about closing a tab/window have become a common problem. Basically now there are 2 different closing method we have to deal with: "Close Window" & "Close Tab".
I think it's best to adopting "Tab browsing" mentality & start using Ctrl +W or setup a simple Mouse Gesture to close tab. And then do as @Pesala suggest enabled the Close Window warning function. After all, IMHO tab browsing is superior over the old window browsing method, once you get used to it you won't want to dealing with a bunch of windows via the task bar.
However, if you really want to cling on to the old window browsing method, you can install extensions to alter Vivaldi's tab browsing behavior:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/new-tab-new-window/dndlcbaomdoggooaficldplkcmkfpgff
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/tab-less/mdndkociaebjkggmhnemegoegnbfbgoo
If you want to try adopting tab browsing method, but without the obstructive tabbar taking up precious display space, you can try mod that hide the tabbar when you don't need it.
CSS mod for autohide vertical tabbar:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/212592
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/314150
Mod for hiding tabbar during single tab:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/252497
Hope these suggestions r helpful to u.
Happy New Year!
Happy New Year, and thanks for this contribution, which nicely describes the overall UI problem.
Let me start by pointing out that Settings, General, Show Close Window Confirmation Dialogue at least in my copy of Vivaldi is actually referring to evoking a confirmation dialogue on terminating Vivaldi, not on closing a window; and that's exactly how that option behaves (so it's not related to the issue discussed here).
The two extensions you mention do the trick as described, and in fact they implement the very feature I was asking for (so looks like problem solved; by the way, which extension should I prefer and why?). One should add that it makes sense to unmark the "Do not close window on last tab" setting in that type of setup (I'm glad that option does exist).
As for the CSS modifications, maybe they are also a good solution, especially the last one you list. Unfortunately I could not find a description how/where to activate/place them on MacOS. If you could point me to a description in which file that code has to be added I'd appreciate that.
Let me start by pointing out that Settings, General, Show Close Window Confirmation Dialogue at least in my copy of Vivaldi is actually referring to evoking a confirmation dialogue on terminating Vivaldi, not on closing a window; and that's exactly how that option behaves (so it's not related to the issue discussed here).
Oh, it seems they have changed that behavior... Personally I only used it once long time ago when it's first introduced, then I felt I don't need it so I disabled it. I guess many people complaint about it & so the dev changed it. LOL
which extension should I prefer and why?
Both r fine for what they do. Just try 'em out & see which one suit your preference. There r other similar extension in the Chrome store, you can try & then uninstall 'em afterward. Also, there are some extension that add a general CLOSE TAB button to the Addressbar, maybe that could help you too (that would b another solution to your problem).
Unfortunately I could not find a description how/where to activate/place them on MacOS. If you could point me to a description in which file that code has to be added I'd appreciate that.
It's the 1st pinned thread in Modification forum: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/10549. Read thought the first post, pay attention to the
custom.jssection, because the mod you interested in is a JS mod.
Modding is not a simple task for normal user & it's not officially support by Vivaldi dev. It's a very powerful tool to "hack" the browser to your liking, however it require some knowledge in CSS & Javascript language to handle 'em. If you are not comfortable with it, then I suggest you should stay with extensions instead.
CarlRobert
Traditional window -based navigation would be nice addition, but after trying to imitate it with Vivaldi, it is clearly more sluggish to open new windows than new tabs. Also toggle UI state etc won't persist to the new window.
However if it becomes as fast (e.g. "fake" windows which are actually popped out tabs?), it would be great to have. This way we can use whatever we have set up on OS level to manipulate windows.
