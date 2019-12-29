Import from Microsoft Edge Insider
NathanYumekoe
As of right now, it can only import from Microsoft Edge UWP. It'd be nice if it could import from the Microsoft Edge Insider beta.
Pesala Ambassador
@NathanYumekoe In my opinion it is unreasonable to expect Vivaldi to support a moving target. There is an option in Edge to export favourites as HTML, and Vivaldi can import bookmarks from HTML.
I suspect that until Microsoft Edge is finalised, you won't be able to import.
That Said, The new edge is basically just chrome so it shouldn't require too much of a change on the code when the next Edge is fully released.
For now, HTML import/export is probably best.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
