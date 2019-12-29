Bookmark names as tab titles
-
I edit the names of many of my bookmarks. I would like to see my name of a bookmark as the title of the tab when I open the web page, rather than the title in the HTML.
-
A Former User
Good, but should be optional (w/ default to
false?).
-
@potmeklecbohdan Yes, an option would probably be best. I could argue either way for the default.
-
barbudo2005
Meantime I use Title Manager script in Tampermonkey from Greasy Fork:
https://greasyfork.org/en/scripts/194-title-manager.
It permit to modify the title of Tabs. Is fantastic.
-
Pardon for necro'ing an old thread, but a "Bookmark Name -> Tab Title" feature would still rock to have.
Years ago a firefox addon allowed this; if you have, e.g., several cryptic web searches or database queries open in tabs this feature is (was) a huge usability improvement.
Also, many web designers try to squeeze a site's entire verbose description into the title and add to the information noise.
-
barbudo2005
In the meantime use Title Manager script in Tampermonkey from Greasy Fork:
https://greasyfork.org/en/scripts/194-title-manager.
It permit to modify the title of Tabs.
For example you can modify Google search in a generic form:
Vivaldi instead of Vivaldi - Google search
You do it once for all Google search.
-
@barbudo2005
I'm afraid Title Manager won't do the trick;
- I have quite a few semantically different bookmarks with descriptive names that result in the same page title. No nifty regex search&replace will tell them them apart. -.-
- some websites with verbose page titles tend to refresh them too often to make static search&replaces a comfortable solution. I'll use that as an opportunity to sharpen my regex skills, though.
- I'm asking for a rather simple feature "Bookmark Title -> Tab Title" rather than a powerful tool that cannot do this one thing.
-
-
FranzJosef
Pardon me for necro'ing this old thread yet again, but an option (per bookmark?) "Use Bookmark Name as Tab Title" would still be great.
I'm juggling, eg., with numerous database queries that end up with the same generated tab title. Add-on solutions worked ephemerally.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-