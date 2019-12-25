When downloading a file, Vivaldi should not just create directories where it assumes that the file should go (default download path) but rather ask if I really want to create the directories.

This is especially true when using "Save as", in which case Vivaldi will still create the folder for the download location, even if this does not exist [any more], and even if I chose to save it in another place (e.g. because I moved the directory that I downloaded some files to to another location).

I think that it is a better design decision not to create folders that the user does not request.

(This is probably not common, but I myself do not like the ~/Downloads directory that is used as a default by Vivaldi since I think that paths should just consist of small letters. If I use a new profile or guest session and just want to save a website (Ctrl+s) or any other file, such a folder is created all the time.)