To report a bug, the user should normally provide the information about the browser and the system: Menu > Help > About.

If you select it, copy, and then paste somewhere (e.g. on the forum), you will see that:

the properties are delimited from values by tab character. (It should be a space.)

the colons are missing.

There should be a button "Copy system info to the clipboard" below the information itself that will copy it in the clipboard properly.

Bad:

Vivaldi 2.10.1745.23 (Stable channel) (32-bit) Revision 6d12c7f6ebe59a49a10be835ac0144040da4e603 OS Windows 7 Service Pack 1 (Build 7601) JavaScript V8 7.9.317.32 Flash (Disabled) User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.1) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/79.0.3945.94 Safari/537.36

Good: