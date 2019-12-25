Copy-and-paste friendly system info
-
myVivaldiUsername
To report a bug, the user should normally provide the information about the browser and the system: Menu > Help > About.
If you select it, copy, and then paste somewhere (e.g. on the forum), you will see that:
- the properties are delimited from values by tab character. (It should be a space.)
- the colons are missing.
There should be a button "Copy system info to the clipboard" below the information itself that will copy it in the clipboard properly.
Bad:
Vivaldi 2.10.1745.23 (Stable channel) (32-bit) Revision 6d12c7f6ebe59a49a10be835ac0144040da4e603 OS Windows 7 Service Pack 1 (Build 7601) JavaScript V8 7.9.317.32 Flash (Disabled) User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.1) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/79.0.3945.94 Safari/537.36
Good:
Vivaldi: 2.10.1745.23 (Stable channel) (32-bit) Revision: 6d12c7f6ebe59a49a10be835ac0144040da4e603 OS: Windows 7 Service Pack 1 (Build 7601) JavaScript: V8 7.9.317.32 Flash: (Disabled) User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.1) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/79.0.3945.94 Safari/537.36
-
Pesala Ambassador
@myVivaldiUsername The Bug Report form automatically fills in the information if you use Vivaldi to report the bug. Isn't that a lot easier than copy/paste?
-
myVivaldiUsername
@Pesala Yes, it is a good option. I simply overlooked it.
-
Hello there,
Not really.
There's the bug reporter UA at the bottom of the form
In case of missing info, the Team asks you by e-mail.
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-