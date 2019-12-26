We have bookmark folders, but when we "enter" to some folder, it simply "expands" instead of "opening" like any normal folder on your computer.

This is not very convenient because you don't have a way to "isolate" yourself from bookmarks that are out of your interest in this particular moment of time.

(And it is very weird when you press Enter on some bookmark folder and Vivaldi trying to open all its bookmarks.)

I'm sure we need normal folders.

To improve browsing across these normal folders, we need breadcrumbs. (You can see them in Opera bookmark manager for example.)

Then, we need some new keyboard shortcuts:

When you click Enter: you should "dive" into folder. That is, the folder should be opened.

When you press Backspace or Alt-Up, you should be moved one level up. And the directory from which you moved up should be selected. This is how Windows file manager works and it is really convenient.

