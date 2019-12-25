A way to keep a specific cookie (after session ends)...
pointed.stick
...even though the global setting for cookies is "session only". Basically, to move one cookie from the "delete after session"-group to the "kept"-group.
The current way (if I'm correct) is, close all tabs, restart browser, set to "keep cookies", open url, delete all but the wanted cookie, restart browser, set to "session only" again, reopen all tabs.
pointed.stick
Damn: with "2.10.1745.23 (Stable channel) (64-bit)", not even the old way works. Right now, I can't add any permanent cookies. When I switch back to "session only" all but the old ones are gone again.
A Former User
Tried adding the domains to Allow section in
chrome://settings/content/cookies?
It seems to be a bug, vivaldi now randomly FORGOT whitelisted cookies. It's been like this since the last 2 stable updates.
