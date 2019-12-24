Ability to shuffle themes
I have made a lot of custom themes for myself and would like to "shuffle" through them, similar to how one can press the "shuffle" button on a Spotify playlist. Not sure how easy/difficult this is to implement, but it would definitely be a cool addition!
@xKahuna , do you mean this?
@xKahuna Go to
Settings/Keyboard/View/Next Themeand assign a shortcut. I don't think that's really what you ask for, but could be a workaround in the meantime.
In the meantime: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/34767/random-theme-button
