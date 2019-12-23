Turn off Access Key Underline
Ditendra08
I don't understand why some browsers (including Firefox) have this problem, while some don't (Chrome, Opera). Why menus on Vivaldi and Firefox are looking underlined. It's ugly. Can it be changed and fixed? In case you still don't understand what I'm talking about check this screenshot: https://imgur.com/1FGyAaI
@Ditendra08 Those are called separator lines and are used to easier distinguish and group different options on the menu. Personally I think they're a good thing.
@Gwen-Dragon Are they talking about access keys or separator lines? Who knows! Time will tell, very exciting times.
Bets are on folks!
Pesala Ambassador
@Ditendra08 If you mean access keys, then as Gwen says, they are useful.
They can be disabled in Windows Control Panel.
Ditendra08
@Pesala
I'm talking about starting letters with lines under them.
Aha, okay I see now what they are for, okay, so seems like some people like it, but personally I don't use them and find such menu ugly. I tried your suggestion to disable them, but it's not working. I went there in Windows settings, turned that thing on and it still shows menu with underline letters. Turned it off again and still same. Am I doing something wrong? Anything else I can do to make menu with normal letters?
Pesala Ambassador
@Ditendra08 said in Turn off Access Key Underline:
I tried your suggestion to disable them, but it's not working.
I found the same. Apparently, Vivaldi's interface is programmed not to use that setting; so I think there is no way to disable underlining.
There is an option in Settings, Keyboard to allow access keys on web sites, but that is something different.
