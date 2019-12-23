Dear devs, please improve "Manage People". It is quite important feature. I was very glad when I found out that this browser has this feature like Chrome, however it's not as good as Chrome's one.

It'd be nice if we could create shortcuts for profiles on desktop directly from Vivaldi. Their icons should also contain picture of the linked profile.

It would be also nice to have UI in settings for editing persons like renaming them and putting their shortucts. As I understood it's possible with simple command (chrome://settings/manageProfile) like our forum member posted down, but not everyone knows about this command and not everyone goes on forums to find out about it. So it will be nice if you will put this feature as an UI.