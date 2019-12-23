Profile Shortcuts on Desktop
Dear devs, please improve "Manage People". It is quite important feature. I was very glad when I found out that this browser has this feature like Chrome, however it's not as good as Chrome's one.
It'd be nice if we could create shortcuts for profiles on desktop directly from Vivaldi. Their icons should also contain picture of the linked profile.
It would be also nice to have UI in settings for editing persons like renaming them and putting their shortucts. As I understood it's possible with simple command (chrome://settings/manageProfile) like our forum member posted down, but not everyone knows about this command and not everyone goes on forums to find out about it. So it will be nice if you will put this feature as an UI.
@Ditendra08 said in Improve "Manage People":
Inability to edit persons.
In fact, there're two ways how to edit the current profile:
chrome://settings/manageProfile
- click profile button in address bar, then the little right arrow in the top row (might require sync turned off, I haven't tried this)
You're correct about the shortcuts, but please make a new request for this (I know, it's annoying, but now the devs cannot know if the people that upvoted your request want this or that feature).
Oh, the profile icons are already requested (as for the taskbar), so you can edit the post to request only shortcuts creation (and a side feature — profile icons on them).
@potmeklecbohdan
*In fact, there're two ways how to edit the current profile:
chrome://settings/manageProfile
click profile button in address bar, then the little right arrow in the top row (might require sync turned off, I haven't tried this)*
Aha, okay, I see it now, but devs should make it easier and put it in settings, instead of giving us some command codes, which and there are plenty of user who don't use forums and don't know about this command code. So, let's ask devs to add this setting in settings, so people can edit persons easily, just like in Chrome.
P.S. Tried to make your reply italic, unable to do that, just puts those stars at the start and ending.
I'm confused. Sounds too complicated. Just wanted to give my words about those things to devs.
@Ditendra08 said in Improve "Manage People":
Aha, okay, I see it now, but devs should make it easier and put it in settings, instead of giving us some command codes, which and there are plenty of user who don't use forums and don't know about this command code. So, let's ask devs to add this setting in settings, so people can edit persons easily, just like in Chrome.
I'd say they think the profile popup is enough.
P.S. Tried to make your reply italic, unable to do that, just puts those stars at the start and ending.
It's because it's in two separate paragraphs. But for quoting, we usually put
>before every quoted line.
@Ditendra08 said in Improve "Manage People":
I'm confused. Sounds too complicated.
Sorry, I'm in my confusing-output-mood.
Just wanted to give my words about those things to devs.
They have much to do and cannot spend all time only reading the forums. For them it's much better if it's nicely structured and easy-to-read.
Ditendra08
@potmeklecbohdan
No problem.
Okay, what do you want me to do it? Should I rename my post title? What should I rename it? Do you want me to delete some of content from my post?
@Ditendra08 The title should be something like “Profile Shortcuts on Desktop” — the text should say something like this (because it should be short and… follow the rules I mentioned):
It'd be nice if we could create shortcuts for profiles on desktop directly from Vivaldi. Their icons should also contain picture of the linked profile.
The “directly from Vivaldi” is there because we have the profile-directory command line switch.
Ditendra08
@potmeklecbohdan said in Improve "Manage People":
@Ditendra08 The title should be something like “Profile Shortcuts on Desktop” — the text should say something like this (because it should be short and… follow the rules I mentioned):
It'd be nice if we could create shortcuts for profiles on desktop directly from Vivaldi. Their icons should also contain picture of the linked profile.
The “directly from Vivaldi” is there because we have the profile-directory command line switch.
Okay, I edited the title as you suggested and shortened my post.
A Former User
@Ditendra08 Much better now. But please remove also the last part and vote for Edit Name and Icon for Profile after Creation. Edit: that request has been marked as done, so if you still want it, make a new one (but I think it'll be also closed as done).

After you do this, I'll ask a moderator to delete all the posts except the first one. Do you agree?
After you do this, I'll ask a moderator to delete all the posts except the first one. Do you agree?
@Ditendra08
it's already possible to create a shortcut with profile pic:
open
chrome://settings/manageProfileand turn the slider on
you have to do this for each profile
@derDay …and I thought that it's not possible though I looked at every place where this could be… of course, why do I with my setup try to do anything related to desktop shortcuts? :smiling_face_with_open_mouth_closed_eyes:
@potmeklecbohdan
and I read your posts 3 times to be sure, that you didn't mentioned it although you pointed the right way in your first post
MartinPietsch
While it is still not implemented to have different icons per profile, could you pls upvote https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/42397/profile-icons-on-taskbar/7?_=1600855390938
,so it gets upvotes for suggested Feature Requests. Thank you
