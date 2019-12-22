[Android] keep tap on tab, will open a new tab
-
kiwi browser have this feature
if we tap --- tab button for a while, we can open a new tab also we will re-direct to that new tab.
i are hoping, you will add it, plz
-
@nio04 Do you mean this as a shortcut for the "Clone tab" option?
-
@LonM nah... you know what does this clone tab do?
what i am saying, holding tab button - will just open a new tab. Thqts all
-
@nio04 I understand better. You mean if you hold the tab switcher button, it will create a new tab.
-
Folgore101
@LonM Yes, i have at least that way i understood it.
-
@LonM yeah! sorry for very bad ENGLISH. when pressing tab switcher button - first, it will create a new tab in background then automatically redirect us to that new tab page
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-