Option to move side panel items beside the search bar and remove the side panel
I'm not a fan of the idea of having the width of my web content reduced by a side panel, and I was shocked to find that there is no way to remove it (beside hiding it behind an arrow) and move the items on it to the place where you find them in most browsers - to the right of the search bar. For a browser that boasts with customizability, I think this feature is a no-brainer.
There are already a number of requests like this:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24592/drop-down-bookmarks-menu-button-on-the-address-bar
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/38672/a-download-button-on-address-bar
Do these requests match yours? If so, it's best to vote for them rather than adding a new request.
Pesala Ambassador
@Crimzon You can hide it completely and use keyboard shortcuts or mouse gestures to access the panels. See Settings, Keyboard, View.
See also the options in Settings, Panel, Floating Panel, and Auto-Close inactive panel.
I work on a 1200x1600 primary monitor, and use the Floating Panel option. No space is wasted by any side panel until I actually need to use it. I position them on the right, and use GestureRight, GestureLeft or F4 to show/hide the panels.
The panel on the secondary monitor can be open while that on my primary monitor is closed so I can, for example, search the Feature Requests forum or edit bookmarks without affecting the web page on the primary monitor.
