@Crimzon You can hide it completely and use keyboard shortcuts or mouse gestures to access the panels. See Settings, Keyboard, View.

See also the options in Settings, Panel, Floating Panel, and Auto-Close inactive panel.

I work on a 1200x1600 primary monitor, and use the Floating Panel option. No space is wasted by any side panel until I actually need to use it. I position them on the right, and use GestureRight, GestureLeft or F4 to show/hide the panels.

The panel on the secondary monitor can be open while that on my primary monitor is closed so I can, for example, search the Feature Requests forum or edit bookmarks without affecting the web page on the primary monitor.