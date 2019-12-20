More options for the bookmarks bar (Scaling, distance, change favicon)
It would be awesome if we had more control over the bookmarks bar. Things like how big the favicons should be (16x16 pixels by default as it is now, but some people might like them bigger or smaller) and how many pixels between the favicons there is would be amazing. Also, it might just be me, but I love putting custom favicons on the websites that don't have any (hate that blank icon), so an option to change the favicon would be heaven for me.
Pesala Ambassador
@Crimzon Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
It would be best to edit your Opening Post to focus on one feature request, e.g.
Select Custom Favicons for Bookmarks
Vote for Vertical Bookmark Spacing in Side Panel
Since website favicons are only 16x16 pixels, your idea for selecting custom favicons would probably be a better solution than blurry scaled icons, which you can get by going to Settings, Appearance, and increasing the UI Zoom to 150% (or whatever).
