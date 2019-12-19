Mouse mouse back button should open navigation history on long press
I don't know why... but I tried it.
It didn't work.
I was confused.
Basically, when you long press the back or forward mouse button, it should open the history popup on the pointer location, just like you would with the right click on the navigation arrows.
Pesala Ambassador
@II_ARROWS Try long-press on the Back button with the Left Mouse Button. If the tab has any back history the list will be displayed. Similarly with long press on the forward button.
@Pesala That's not what I'm saying, I'm talking about the MOUSE back button.
That's especially useful when you have very large screens and the window is maximized, you don't have to move the mouse pointer all the way.
anachostic
That's an interesting idea. So it would pop up a context menu by the mouse cursor like what appears under the back/forward buttons?
I've never seen any code examples of trapping this button event. I've always thought it was like a button mapping of the keyboard shortcuts Alt-Left or Alt-Right.
