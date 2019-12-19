Android Wallpapers
fabiodesousa
Hello. I have currently used Vivaldi Browser wallpapers on my computer but there are none for mobile phones. Any possibility of meeting this request?
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/57936/customize-start-page-speed-dial-background Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
