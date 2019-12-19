Fit screen on navbar doubleclick
opalsignum
It would be great if vivaldi could fit the screen on doubleclick on the tab bar like in chrome browser on macos.
mib2berlin
@opalsignum
Hi, as it work on Windows and Linux it is may a bug.
You have to click on empty space at tab bar.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin @opalsignum I think it depends on if you have the "Native window" option, or "Tabs at the top". It should work in the tab bar at the top if native window is Off, but in any other case it will open a new tab.
opalsignum
@LonM Unfortunaly on MacOS Catalina its not working.
@opalsignum It may be worth filing a bug report noting your system details then.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
