I need to be able to manage/edit my passwords in bulk as I have some services that share the same authentication despite being on different hosts.

In other words, when I update a password for one, I have to update that password for all of the other hosts that use the same backend authentication.

The way I addressed this in the past in a firefox based browser was by:

show passwords search the old password edit each password until the list of the old password is empty

With Vivaldi (on OSX), I don't seem to be able to do that as I think the filter only applies to the hosts and not the password field? Also, I don't remember there being an option to edit the password from there, only delete.

I say I don't remember because more recently my passwords section always appear blank now:

Saved Passwords Saved passwords will appear here Never Saved Sites which never save passwords will appear here

I know my passwords are somewhere, since the login pages still use them, but for whatever reason I can't see them in password management now.

Edit: Updated thread to be specifically about updating multiple passwords. Moved the bug to https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/43226/missing-autofill-passwords-in-settings