Update Multiple Passwords
steve8track
I need to be able to manage/edit my passwords in bulk as I have some services that share the same authentication despite being on different hosts.
In other words, when I update a password for one, I have to update that password for all of the other hosts that use the same backend authentication.
The way I addressed this in the past in a firefox based browser was by:
- show passwords
- search the old password
- edit each password until the list of the old password is empty
With Vivaldi (on OSX), I don't seem to be able to do that as I think the filter only applies to the hosts and not the password field? Also, I don't remember there being an option to edit the password from there, only delete.
I say I don't remember because more recently my passwords section always appear blank now:
Saved Passwords Saved passwords will appear here Never Saved Sites which never save passwords will appear here
I know my passwords are somewhere, since the login pages still use them, but for whatever reason I can't see them in password management now.
Edit: Updated thread to be specifically about updating multiple passwords. Moved the bug to https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/43226/missing-autofill-passwords-in-settings
Hi,
Go to Settings - Passwords, 3 Dots and Export.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/339838
chrome://settings - Autofill - Passwords]
It will create a .CSV, you can use Excel or LibreOffice to edit them.
Then Import.
Follow the link for the steps.
"Off topic Tip"
Follow the Signature's BackUp | Reset link.
Take the opportunity to start a Backup plan, even create a Template Profile.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/339838
fbinnzhivko
Settings - Passwords, 3 Dots and Export.
Not have this option in Vivaldi 2.10
@fbinnzhivko said in Password Management:
Settings - Passwords, 3 Dots and Export.
Not have this option in Vivaldi 2.10
[https://youtu.be/otnx0nJd5aI](link url)
Sorry,
chrome://settings - Autofill - Passwords
@fbinnzhivko Here is a link for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
@Zalex108 Thanks for the suggestion, and it would work great but for one thing... Because none of my passwords are being listed there, there are no passwords to export, nor does the 3 dot menu show up.
I'm not sure what is wrong, because the passwords appear to be stored somewhere, but not here. Maybe this has to do with OSX?
Check on the updated path:
chrome://settings - Autofill - Passwords
@Zalex108 That is where I go The url is redirected from chrome://settings to vivaldi://settings/passwords then I click on Autofill and see the empty passwords section depicted in my screenshot.
mib2berlin
@steve8track
Hi, page look different for me:
No idea why it not work for you.
Cheers, mib
@steve8track said in Password Management:
@Zalex108 That is where I go The url is redirected from chrome://settings to vivaldi://settings/passwords then I click on Autofill and see the empty passwords section depicted in my screenshot.
On Windows it works.
@mib2berlin said in Password Management:
@steve8track
Hi, page look different for me:
No idea why it not work for you.
Cheers, mib
Are you on MacOS?
@Zalex108 I am on OSX
mib2berlin
@Zalex108
I am on Linux, do I over read something?
May it is better to open a new thread or a mod split the thread, this is a feature request.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: OK, @steve8track is OP not needed to split, I guess.
@mib2berlin Good idea. I've moved the issue into https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/43226/missing-autofill-passwords-in-settings and edited the original post title.
Did u Copy/Paste the path chrome://settings?
Tested again on a Clean Profile (Win) and it works.
Vivaldi will change the URL automatically from chrome://settings to vivaldi://settings but will (should) show a Chromium Settings page.
Didn't read about this doesn't work on Mac.
Test again and explain how you follow the steps if doesn't work.
-
@Zalex108 responding on my new ticket: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/43226/missing-autofill-passwords-in-settings
Ok,
Thanks for the split.
