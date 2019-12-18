I would like to be able to have tab tooltips zoomed in more to the content without making the entire browser UI or the tooltip overall size larger. As it is now, the previews are too small to tell what it is on most sites. (Perhaps it could attempt to ignore left/top navigation on websites in generating the tooltip.)

I would also like to see more obvious contrast in:

the last viewed tab currently selected tab hovered tab

For example, by using the experimental custom css, I was able to produce:



Here is the css I use, although I'm sure it could be improved upon:

.tabs-right ~ #vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip .tab-group { box-shadow: 5px 5px; } #vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip .tab-group .tooltip-item:hover { border: 3px solid orange !important; } #vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip .tab-group .tooltip-item:active, #vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip .tab-group .tooltip-item.active, #vivaldi-tooltip .last-active { border: 3px solid red !important; }

In case it matters, I'm using vertical tabs without the previews on the tab bar, just on hover.

Vertical tabs are the main reason I have switched to Vivaldi, and I have to say I'm quite impressed with split/tiling of tabs