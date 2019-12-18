Nice, it's a very useful design when you have over a dozen of custom search engines. Vertical list will turn into a gigantic mess when there are too many search engine stuffed into a menu; & even submenus will become a hassle to use. Circle menu will allow shorter & quicker access, then become even easier to use over time with muscle memory.

Also, plenty of customization option will be very important for usability. I think Vivaldi dev will need to research a lot of circle menu examples to design the best circle search menu.

Currently I'm using this extension for auto popup search list when highlighting text, then turn it into a circle menu with CSS:

https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/selection-search/gipnlpdeieaidmmeaichnddnmjmcakoe