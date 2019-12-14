Suggestion: opera like bookmark manager
-
bookmark manager of opera is much easier to use than that of vivaldi. it would be great if vivaldi could inherit that from opera.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ManavJain Which version of Opera?
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
@ManavJain You might be right friend, the VIVALDI bookmark manager and all the options you have can be a bit overwhelming at first... But give it a chance and work with it. There are huge things you can move with all those tools. Let me know in a few weeks and after look into a bit closer in what way bookmarks can be managed in VIVALDI. . Talk later ok? .. Cheers P
-
@ManavJain When I used Opera, one of the things that bothered me most was their cumbersome bookmark management system. I pretty much hated it. That said, the kinds of options available to Vivaldi users will continue to grow, and who knows? Maybe one day you will like our bookmark management system better.
-
This is one place where you can also manage blocking, tracking, IP address resolution - and you can also make an "app" that you or others can take control of bookmarks in an organization: Which sites to access, what to use even search engines and setting.
"Bookmark" can be used for other things than a quick lookup, it can also be used to manage your Facebook accounts, and adjust log-in profiles - and very important, resolve the IP address of your bank and everything where you do not trust address resolution by provided by an anonymous DNS.
Create new functionality that real people and organizations need, forget about Opera: they were acquired by a monster we fear and admire. Make an app with a good GUI that takes my "bookmarks" and allow me to compare with "yours" and take all those that both of us have as "group" bookmarks and "company" bookmarks where I can adjust to "my login". I want the IP address, both IP4 and IP6 address resolved and confirmed for some. I want some special lookups of sites I, we or the company has blacklisted because they are unwanted, and I want my cookies to some sites to respond "Hi creep, I am back!" and nit just incrementing their tracking counter.
I am sorry, this is more than just administration of "bookmarks". A very long time ago, Opera had an annex for this.
-
@Pesala This may be the best place to place a security extension, and allow IP addresses and use to be managed and controlled.
-
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.