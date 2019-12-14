This is one place where you can also manage blocking, tracking, IP address resolution - and you can also make an "app" that you or others can take control of bookmarks in an organization: Which sites to access, what to use even search engines and setting.

"Bookmark" can be used for other things than a quick lookup, it can also be used to manage your Facebook accounts, and adjust log-in profiles - and very important, resolve the IP address of your bank and everything where you do not trust address resolution by provided by an anonymous DNS.

Create new functionality that real people and organizations need, forget about Opera: they were acquired by a monster we fear and admire. Make an app with a good GUI that takes my "bookmarks" and allow me to compare with "yours" and take all those that both of us have as "group" bookmarks and "company" bookmarks where I can adjust to "my login". I want the IP address, both IP4 and IP6 address resolved and confirmed for some. I want some special lookups of sites I, we or the company has blacklisted because they are unwanted, and I want my cookies to some sites to respond "Hi creep, I am back!" and nit just incrementing their tracking counter.

I am sorry, this is more than just administration of "bookmarks". A very long time ago, Opera had an annex for this.