Distinguish active tab in the tab list
Streptococcus
It would be helpful if the active tab in the tab list in Quick Commands and Window menu could be distinguished from the rest. The easiest way to do that would be to make the text bold.
@Streptococcus Isn't that what it does already? Here's what mine looks like:
A Former User
@dbouley No, that's window panel. @Streptococcus is talking about QC and window menu.
Pesala Ambassador
@Streptococcus The active tab is easy to spot in the Tab Cycler (Ctrl+Tab) — it is greyed out. If the List is shown, the Active tab is highlighted in the list.
@potmeklecbohdan Oh. You mean the menu, when you click on the red Vivaldi icon and get the drop down menu with File, Edit , View, etc.?
Duh... never mind. It's what appears when you press F2, is that it?
Streptococcus
Yes, it is what appears with F2 or clicking the Window menu. If I have a crowded tab bar, it would be nice to be able to distinguish the active tab in a list that is easy to read, such as in Window menu or Quick Commands.
