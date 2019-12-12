Focus in Linux with new private window
Hello,
I would like to request that the Linux version of Vivaldi behave as the windows version does when creating a new private window.
In windows, both a new window (CTRL+N) and a new private window (CTRL+SHIFT+N) come up with the address bar in focus and ready to type.
In Linux, a new window comes up with the address bar in focus, but a new private window comes up with the link to "Learn More About Privacy and Security" within the new private window tab focused. So you have to CTRL+SHIFT+N then click the address bar to start typing.
Thanks,
Sam
Pesala Ambassador
@samwichse I see the same behaviour in Windows if I open a link in a new private window: focus is on the page. You don't need to use the mouse at all. F8 or Ctrl+L will focus the address field.
A Former User
What if you disable Settings → Privacy → Private Windows → Show Introduction?
I believe this was an issue in the latest stable release if you have the 'Show Introduction' setting set as @potmeklecbohdan mentioned. In the Vivaldi snapshot branch, this has already been fixed.
As a workaround you can disable the introduction for private windows, and new private windows will start with the Speed Dials that should have the address bar focus.
