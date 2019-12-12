Hello,

I would like to request that the Linux version of Vivaldi behave as the windows version does when creating a new private window.

In windows, both a new window (CTRL+N) and a new private window (CTRL+SHIFT+N) come up with the address bar in focus and ready to type.

In Linux, a new window comes up with the address bar in focus, but a new private window comes up with the link to "Learn More About Privacy and Security" within the new private window tab focused. So you have to CTRL+SHIFT+N then click the address bar to start typing.

Thanks,

Sam